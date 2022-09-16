MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $414.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00007409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $15.74 million and $414.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,555.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00170166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00282663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00754866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00601865 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00263716 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,863,924 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

