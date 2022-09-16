Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.61

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $410.54 million and $11.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.57 or 0.33338421 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00102841 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 676,891,060 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.