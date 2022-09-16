MinePlex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.41 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $104.41 million and $3.32 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,718,855 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

