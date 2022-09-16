Mineral Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $143,449.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mineral has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Mineral coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mineral alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 311.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mineral Profile

Mineral launched on November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.