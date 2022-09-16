MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,116.00

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One MiniDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $187,017.30 and approximately $10,116.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000409 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

