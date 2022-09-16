MiniDOGE Price Hits $0.0000 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $185,106.93 and $13,201.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000440 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MiniDOGE is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

