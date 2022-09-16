Mint Club (MINT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $513,490.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $513,490.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mint Club

Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club is a smart token building platform that has no need to code and provides instant liquidity. Anyone can launch a smart token.MINT is a non-inflationary BEP20 based token on the Binance Smart Chain used for collateral assets in Mint Club. Mint Club is one of the DApps on the HUNT Platform, so MINT token was ONLY minted by swapping HUNT token during the pre-sign up period.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

