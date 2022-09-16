Minter HUB One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,398.00 (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minter HUB Coin Profile

Minter HUB is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

