Minter Network One Day Volume Reaches $1,466.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $1,466.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 167.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,245,645 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.