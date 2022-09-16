MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.11 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $67,959.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

