MIR COIN (MIR) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $20,329.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

