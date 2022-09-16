Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,613 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 281,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $183.98 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

