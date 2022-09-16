Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 206,306 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $35,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.4 %

KDP stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

