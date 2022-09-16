Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,238 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. ESG Planning acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $551.98 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

