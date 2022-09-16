Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $38.49 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHW opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

