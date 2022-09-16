Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,986 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $45,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

