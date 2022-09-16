Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,885 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $31,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.