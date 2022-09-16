Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $44,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.49 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

