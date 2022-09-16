Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,264 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Dropbox worth $43,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $247,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,145. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.