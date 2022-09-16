Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 19,609 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,609 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Wix.com worth $30,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after acquiring an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after buying an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after buying an additional 80,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also

