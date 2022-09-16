Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,017 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 4.03% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $36,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,368,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 157,884 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $17.31 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.