Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.38.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.91. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.