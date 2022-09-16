Mithril (MITH) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.30 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Mithril has a total market cap of $22.06 million and $4.30 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.