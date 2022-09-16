Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,986,097 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

