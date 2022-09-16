Mixin (XIN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.27 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for about $187.40 or 0.00929734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $112.27 million and approximately $10,479.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 487.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mixin Profile
Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.
Mixin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
