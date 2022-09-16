MobieCoin Trading Down 13% This Week (MBX)

MobieCoin (MBX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One MobieCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MobieCoin has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $32,238.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MobieCoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 311.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MobieCoin Coin Profile

MobieCoin’s genesis date was June 8th, 2019. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. MobieCoin’s official website is mobie.io.

Buying and Selling MobieCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobieCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

