MobileCoin (MOB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $888,541.00

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MobileCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $70.02 million and approximately $888,541.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004121 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.