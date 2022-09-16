Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.21 and last traded at $138.65. Approximately 64,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,487,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,310,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,499,942 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.