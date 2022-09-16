Modex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.45 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Modex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modex has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Modex has a total market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00064760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex (MODEX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

