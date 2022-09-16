Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,351.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $40,351.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.