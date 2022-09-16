Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.