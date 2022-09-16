MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.67 Million

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $29.67 million and $29,570.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00283059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025662 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $615.79 or 0.03123034 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

