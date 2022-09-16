Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

