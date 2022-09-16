Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 7% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $55,491.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000458 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. Telegram | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.