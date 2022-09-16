MONK (MONK) Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, MONK has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. MONK has a market cap of $246,633.59 and $8,089.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

Unidef (U) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.