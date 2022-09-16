Moon Nation Game Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.15 Million (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Moon Nation Game has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $375,203.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Moon Nation Game

Moon Nation Game’s genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0. The official website for Moon Nation Game is moonnation.org. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

