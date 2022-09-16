MoonEdge Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $636,561.20 (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. MoonEdge has a total market cap of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One MoonEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.
About MoonEdge
MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MoonEdge
