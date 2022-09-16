Moonpot Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Moonpot coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $9,470.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonpot has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonpot Coin Profile

Moonpot’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,840 coins. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

