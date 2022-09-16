Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.36 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00057118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $59.66 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.73 or 0.23024908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00845422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver launched on November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,469,546 coins and its circulating supply is 5,330,700 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

