Moonshot Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $172,615.72 (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a total market cap of $172,615.72 and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 487.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moonshot
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonshot
