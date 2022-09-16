Morgan Stanley Increases Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $17.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 283.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.