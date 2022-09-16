Morgan Stanley Lowers Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target to €10.00

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.02) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Nexi Trading Down 0.8 %

NEXXY stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Nexi has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

