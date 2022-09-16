Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,543 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $160,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

