Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nexa Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $700.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 101.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Articles

