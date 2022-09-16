Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $116,020.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

