Morpheus.Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $80,910.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $23.67 million and $80,910.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005478 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00065005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00079277 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNW (formerly MRPH) is the fuel of Morpheus.Network’s automation platform. It allows Ethereum-based Smart Contracts to be used as predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents, and automated international payments. Tokens can be used as a value-based utility (as cash), or to pay for transaction fees. In essence, MNW tokens power the necessary components to optimize global trade. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

