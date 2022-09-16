Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.74 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $123,831.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00013606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00064760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Profile

Moss Carbon Credit (CRYPTO:MCO2) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

