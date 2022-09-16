MotaCoin (MOTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,153.00

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,379.66 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.06 or 0.23424566 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 553.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104886 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,473,158 coins and its circulating supply is 55,266,912 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
