Mothercare (LON:MTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Mothercare Stock Performance

LON:MTC opened at GBX 9.59 ($0.12) on Wednesday. Mothercare has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.04 million and a PE ratio of -8.71.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clive Whiley bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.