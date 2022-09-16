Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $260.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $238.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.